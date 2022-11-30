Meridian Township to experience road closures, beginning Tuesday

The road will be temporarily closed at the Okemos Road and Mt. Hope Road intersection.
The road will be temporarily closed at the Okemos Road and Mt. Hope Road intersection.(Meridian Township Police Facebook)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Residents should expect road closures beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8 northbound Okemos Road.

The road will be temporarily closed at the Okemos Road and Mt. Hope Road intersection. This closure will be for the placement of eight, 140-foot-long bridge beams to be unloaded and set on the new bridge abutments as part of the new Okemos Road Bridge over the Cedar River.

The closure is expected to last from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

