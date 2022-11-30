‘Make a Veteran Smile’ campaign seeks holiday letters, cards for Michigan vets

holiday cards generic
holiday cards generic(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An organization in Michigan is working to bring smiles to veterans’ faces around the holidays.

Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to send cards and letters to men and women who served our country for its Make a Veteran Smile Campaign.

Organizers said it’s a great way to make sure our veterans don’t feel forgotten about during the holiday season.

“Veterans who reside and call Michigan Veteran Home our home, a lot of them do have family connections but not all do or have family that live in the area,” said Tiffany Carr, with Michigan Veteran Homes. “Sometimes their family is spread throughout the United States. So, being able to have this personal touch really does have an impact of just not feeling forgotten.”

For those who want to send a holiday message, Michigan Veteran Homes released the following guidelines:

  • Include a personal note in each card.
  • If you have an envelope, please do not seal it.
  • Use large writing and dark ink.
  • Large format cards or banners that can be displayed or hung are acceptable.
  • Standard paper food tray liners with coloring or messages are a great alternative to cards and letters.

Cards and letters can be addressed to “ATTN: Make a Vet Smile” and mailed to the following addresses:

Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township
47901 Sugarbush Road,
Chesterfield Township, MI 48047.		Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids
2950 Monroe Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505.		Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti
425 Fisher Street
Marquette, MI 49855.

