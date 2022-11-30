Mackinac Bridge Authority reports partial closure from high winds

According to the bridge authority, only passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pick-up trucks are being permitted to cross.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the Mackinac Bridge is partially closed at this time because of high winds exceeding 50 miles per hour.

Only passenger cars, vans and empty pickup trucks are allowed to cross with caution. Semis and trucks pulling trailers are not permitted.

The authority shared the following message as of 2:10 p.m. Wednesday:

“Currently we are experiencing winds of sufficient force (50-64 miles per hour) in the Straits area to close the Mackinac Bridge to all vehicles except passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pickup trucks (no tonneau covers, bed caps or similar items are permitted).

Winds are blowing across the bridge surface in excess of 50 miles per hour. Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.

Drivers are asked to exercise appropriate caution. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change.

When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to all vehicles, although certain vehicles may still require an escort. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, you can tune in to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

Credit, Debit, Apple, Google Pay and Cash are accepted at the toll booths.

TV6 will update this article as conditions change or when the bridge reopens.

