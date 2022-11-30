Lansing School District press conference to announce partnership efforts with state

By Krystle Holleman and Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is holding a press conference to announce partnership efforts with the State of Michigan following a report that showed 13 LSD schools are underachieving and in need of assistance.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming, in need of assistance
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault

Latest News

Lansing man competes in Paralympics
Lansing man competes in world games, takes bronze medal
$7.6M to provide employment and training services for released inmates and Michigan employees
Cold and Windy Wednesday
gavel
Ingham County man involved in police shooting pleads guilty