Lansing School District press conference to announce partnership efforts with state
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is holding a press conference to announce partnership efforts with the State of Michigan following a report that showed 13 LSD schools are underachieving and in need of assistance.
