Lansing man competes in Paralympic Games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan man took part in his first International Paralympics Competition in Portugal.

39-year-old Justin Caine competed in the international wheelchair and amputee sports competition. He had been training for the competition since 2015.

This year, Caine participated in the long jump competition, where he placed in the top ten and was presented with a medal for his performance. He said his mom inspired him to compete.

“Prior to the pandemic, my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and it was extremely, extremely hard on our family,” Caine said. “She’s been one of my biggest fans since I started doing this. And she was so excited and every time I would get anything, just a little glimpse of any opportunity to do something that big.”

Caine has been known around WILX News 10 as an important contributor to our Children’s Miracle Network telethon fundraisers.

