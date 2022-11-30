Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent

Anyone who has seen Laquita Armstrong-Cavin or Zora Armstrong is asked to contact the Kent...
Anyone who has seen Laquita Armstrong-Cavin or Zora Armstrong is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 4-year-old girl who was reportedly taken by her mother Tuesday evening.

Authorities said Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, a 36-year-old woman from Muskegon, does not have custody of Zora Armstrong.

The Sheriff’s Office said Armstrong-Cavin had a supervised visit to shop with her daughter in Alpine Township that ended with them leaving together in an unknown vehicle just after 7:30 p.m. They have not been heard from since.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as parental kidnapping. Since no threats were made, the Sheriff’s Office said it does not qualify for an Amber Alert.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who has seen Laquita Armstrong-Cavin or Zora Armstrong is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

Read next:

