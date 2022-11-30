Ingham County man involved in police shooting pleads guilty

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 47-year-old Gregory McDowell of Lansing pleaded guilty to one count of felony firearm, second defense, before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in the 30th District Court in Ingham County.

McDowell, who was being sought by a law enforcement task force for an outstanding warrant for Assault with Intent to Murder and for fleeing from probation, was spotted by Lansing Police officers driving recklessly in a tan Cadillac Escalade in August 2021.

McDowell crashed the car, which was later identified as stolen, into several other cars near the Sparrow Behavioral Health Center in Lansing before fleeing the scene on foot with a firearm.

Reports said that McDowell then entered an interior parking lot of the facility where he was spotted by multiple Sparrow employees. Witnesses described McDowell as erratic and in possession of a handgun. A team of uniformed law enforcement officers, including two Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers, approached McDowell who was hiding under a Sparrow security car. One of the MSP troopers told McDowell multiple times to drop his weapon, but McDowell failed to comply.

The second MSP trooper on the scene tried to calm the situation according to the report, but McDowell still did not comply. McDowell then crawled out from under the security vehicle and rolled onto his back. He took the firearm from his left hand and transferred it to his right hand and extended his arm toward the officers. One of the MSP troopers then fired his weapon striking McDowell multiple times.

It was determined that the MSP trooper who fired the shots at McDowell used reasonable force and no criminal charges were filed. This was determined after a thorough investigation.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for February 15, 2023, in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.