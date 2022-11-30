Ingham County man involved in police shooting pleads guilty

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 47-year-old Gregory McDowell of Lansing pleaded guilty to one count of felony firearm, second defense, before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in the 30th District Court in Ingham County.

McDowell, who was being sought by a law enforcement task force for an outstanding warrant for Assault with Intent to Murder and for fleeing from probation, was spotted by Lansing Police officers driving recklessly in a tan Cadillac Escalade in August 2021.

McDowell crashed the car, which was later identified as stolen, into several other cars near the Sparrow Behavioral Health Center in Lansing before fleeing the scene on foot with a firearm.

Reports said that McDowell then entered an interior parking lot of the facility where he was spotted by multiple Sparrow employees. Witnesses described McDowell as erratic and in possession of a handgun. A team of uniformed law enforcement officers, including two Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers, approached McDowell who was hiding under a Sparrow security car. One of the MSP troopers told McDowell multiple times to drop his weapon, but McDowell failed to comply.

The second MSP trooper on the scene tried to calm the situation according to the report, but McDowell still did not comply. McDowell then crawled out from under the security vehicle and rolled onto his back. He took the firearm from his left hand and transferred it to his right hand and extended his arm toward the officers. One of the MSP troopers then fired his weapon striking McDowell multiple times.

It was determined that the MSP trooper who fired the shots at McDowell used reasonable force and no criminal charges were filed. This was determined after a thorough investigation.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for February 15, 2023, in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming, in need of assistance
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault

Latest News

The road will be temporarily closed at the Okemos Road and Mt. Hope Road intersection.
Meridian Township to experience road closures, beginning Tuesday
Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL)
BWL retires last coal-fired power plant, now largest Michigan utility to generate coal-free power
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
Now Desk: Strong winds and cold temps, plus Michigan trees head to troops
Christmas lights generic
City of East Lansing to offer holiday light recycling