Impressive TV Sports Ratings

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
EW YORK (AP) - The Thanksgiving weekend wasn’t just big for turkey, family visits and the Macy’s parade. It was a big weekend for sports watching. Fox’s Thanksgiving showing of the NFL game between Dallas and the New York Giants reached 42 million people, which the Nielsen company said was the most-watched regular season pro football game ever. The World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and England was the most-watched soccer game on American television ever - even without the Spanish-language simulcast on Telemundo. Fox’s coverage of the game reached 15.4 million, while adding in Telemundo viewers brought the count up to nearly 20 million.

