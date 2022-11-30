Hillsdale Hospital to restrict Birthing Center visitors, due to RSV increase

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the increase in cases of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19, Hillsdale Hospital is limiting visitors to the Bediako Birthing Center. This will be effective on Dec. 1.

These high-transmissible illnesses can be fatal to infants. Visitor restrictions are essential to protecting those who are more vulnerable and a way to keep those who are safe and healthy.

Bediako Birthing Center visitors are restricted to two designated support persons and healthy grandparents only for the duration of the laboring mother’s stay including labor, delivery, and post-partum.

Children, including siblings, are not allowed in the Birthing Center at this time.

The guidelines will be lifted as soon as it is safe to so and guidelines will be viewed regularly.

