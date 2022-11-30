Hillsdale Hospital to restrict Birthing Center visitors, due to RSV increase

(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the increase in cases of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19, Hillsdale Hospital is limiting visitors to the Bediako Birthing Center. This will be effective on Dec. 1.

These high-transmissible illnesses can be fatal to infants. Visitor restrictions are essential to protecting those who are more vulnerable and a way to keep those who are safe and healthy.

Bediako Birthing Center visitors are restricted to two designated support persons and healthy grandparents only for the duration of the laboring mother’s stay including labor, delivery, and post-partum.

Children, including siblings, are not allowed in the Birthing Center at this time.

The guidelines will be lifted as soon as it is safe to so and guidelines will be viewed regularly.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Dezandria King
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

Latest News

The odd-even, overnight on-street parking to begin for the City of Grand Ledge
Lansing man competes in Paralympics
Lansing man competes in world games, takes bronze medal
$7.6M to provide employment and training services for released inmates and Michigan employees
Lansing School District press conference to announce partnership efforts with state