First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The peak wind gust Wednesday hit 50 MPH in Lansing and 47 MPH in Jackson. Today the wind will gradually diminish through the morning hours. Peak wind gusts today are expected to be around 25 MPH and will happen before noon. Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun across Mid-Michigan. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. We start this evening off mostly clear, but most of the night we should be partly cloudy. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. You will notice Friday the wind speeds will be ramping back up with a strong storm system coming out of the Plains and heading towards the Northern Great Lakes. We may see a few rain showers Friday night ahead of a cold front that will move through the area early Saturday morning. Behind the front plan on falling temperatures Saturday and it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures Saturday afternoon drop back to the mid 20s. Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible again on Saturday. Sunday we should get back into some sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 30s. It will remain breeze for Sunday.

Early next week will plan on high temperatures in the 30s. Monday and Tuesday may be rather clouds across the area. Some sunshine is expected to return Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 1, 2022

Average High: 40º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1970

Lansing Record Low: -1° 1866

Jackson Record High: 65º 1970

Jackson Record Low: -10º 1966

