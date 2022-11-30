First Alert Weather Forecast

Diminishing winds this morning
First Alert Weather morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The peak wind gust Wednesday hit 50 MPH in Lansing and 47 MPH in Jackson. Today the wind will gradually diminish through the morning hours. Peak wind gusts today are expected to be around 25 MPH and will happen before noon. Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun across Mid-Michigan. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. We start this evening off mostly clear, but most of the night we should be partly cloudy. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. You will notice Friday the wind speeds will be ramping back up with a strong storm system coming out of the Plains and heading towards the Northern Great Lakes. We may see a few rain showers Friday night ahead of a cold front that will move through the area early Saturday morning. Behind the front plan on falling temperatures Saturday and it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures Saturday afternoon drop back to the mid 20s. Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible again on Saturday. Sunday we should get back into some sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 30s. It will remain breeze for Sunday.

Early next week will plan on high temperatures in the 30s. Monday and Tuesday may be rather clouds across the area. Some sunshine is expected to return Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 1, 2022

  • Average High: 40º Average Low 27º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1970
  • Lansing Record Low: -1° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1970
  • Jackson Record Low: -10º 1966

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick O’Keefe
Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Dezandria King
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

Latest News

Wind Diminishing This Morning
First Alert: Strong winds and colder temperatures on Wednesday
First Alert Winter Survival Guide
First Alert Winter Survival Guide
Gusty Winds This Afternoon Through Wednesday