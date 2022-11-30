Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was arraigned Monday in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 24, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home located on Hubbard Road, between Vermontville and Lamie highways, just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault. Authorities said they had received a 911 call involving an intoxicated man who was destroying the house and threatening to harm the family pet.

A woman and children reportedly went to a neighbor for help. The Sheriff’s Office said when deputies made contact with the woman, they had determined she had been physically assaulted.

When deputies and troopers arrived to make contact with the suspect, authorities said he ran off on foot toward the home where the women and children were. The Sheriff’s Office said when troopers confronted the man, he dropped a handgun and was taken into custody.

Devin Max Wright was arraigned Monday on charges of domestic assault and being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

