Crews battle Lansing Township house fire

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Lansing Township Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple fire trucks were captured by News 10 cameras on Clippert Road, near the Frandor Shopping Center.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

