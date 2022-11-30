City of East Lansing to offer holiday light recycling

Christmas lights generic
Christmas lights generic(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing residents can recycle their non-functioning and functioning holiday lights.

You can drop holiday lights off in the cart at the entrance of the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) located at 1800 E. State Road.

Holiday lights can be dropped off through Dec. 12 during building hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials ask that you do not place lights in curbside recycling carts.

Questions can be directed to DPW at (517) 337-9459.

