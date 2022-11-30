BWL retires last coal-fired power plant, now largest Michigan utility to generate coal-free power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) retired its last coal-fired power plant, Erickson Power Station.

The retirement of Erickson, on Sunday, Nov. 27, preceded by Eckert Power Station’s retirement in 2020, makes BWL the largest utility in Michigan to generate coal-free power by 2022. It aligns with BWL’s plan to provide 50 percent clean energy by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2040.

Dick Peffley, General Manager, Lansing Board of Water & Light said in 2012, BWL burned 1.2 million tons of coal and now, 10 years later, BWL’s coal consumption is zero.

“These coal-fired plants generated power that allowed Lansing’s automobile industry to grow and flourish and made the Lansing area a terrific place to live, work and raise a family. Now it’s time for the next generation of cleaner energy to power the region’s electric vehicle future and beyond. I started my BWL career at Erickson and the plant has had a great run. We appreciate its service to our community and all the employees that kept it operational throughout the decades,” said Peffley.

Erickson began operating in 1973 and produced 160 megawatts of electricity with a single, coal-fired generator.

BWL’s coal-fired power plants are being replaced by cleaner and more efficient natural-gas power plants, REO Cogeneration Plant and Delta Energy Park, along with a mix of renewable wind and solar generation.

Compared to coal, natural gas generation represents an 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions, as well as a 99.9 percent reduction in sulfur dioxide emissions.

