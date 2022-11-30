Big Honor For Michigan’s Corum

Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game...
Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 27-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Blake Corum has been named Big Ten running back of the year. He is one of four Wolverines who earned first team all Big Ten honors from the conference announcement of the offensive honors in the league Wednesday. Corum ran for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns during the season. He is nursing a knee ailment and hopes to play Saturday night in Indianapolis against Purdue in the Big Ten championship game.

