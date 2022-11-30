Big Honor For Michigan’s Corum

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Blake Corum has been named Big Ten running back of the year. He is one of four Wolverines who earned first team all Big Ten honors from the conference announcement of the offensive honors in the league Wednesday. Corum ran for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns during the season. He is nursing a knee ailment and hopes to play Saturday night in Indianapolis against Purdue in the Big Ten championship game.

