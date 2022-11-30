Be alert: Ingham County Sheriff warns farmers of diesel thefts

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for farmers to be vigilant following several fuel thefts.

According to authorities, someone has been stealing diesel fuel from tractors in Aurelius and Leslie townships. The Sheriff’s Office wants farmers to be aware of the thefts and to report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Belanger via email or through the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

Dezandria King
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired
Lansing man competes in Paralympics
Lansing man competes in Paralympic Games
Newly appointed US District Attorney Mark Totten to focus on violent crime, drugs
Newly appointed US District Attorney Mark Totten to focus on violent crime, drugs
Newly appointed US District Attorney Mark Totten to focus on violent crime, drugs
Newly appointed US District Attorney Mark Totten to focus on violent crime, drugs