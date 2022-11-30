Be alert: Ingham County Sheriff warns farmers of diesel thefts

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for farmers to be vigilant following several fuel thefts.

According to authorities, someone has been stealing diesel fuel from tractors in Aurelius and Leslie townships. The Sheriff’s Office wants farmers to be aware of the thefts and to report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Belanger via email or through the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.

