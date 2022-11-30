Axe-Throwing team out of Jackson heads to World Championships

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Four Michiganders will represent the city of Jackson this week at the World Axe and knife Throwing Championships.

Dutsin and Leslie Wellman, as well as their teammates Tommy Runkel and Kyle Speelman, will head to Appleton, Wisconsin this week to compete for axe throwing’s biggest prize.

News 10 sat down with the Wellmans before they departed for Appleton.

“When we first started, people were like, ‘Really? You want us to give you money for that?’” said Leslie.

“It feels good to be able to get to somewhere where I never thought that I’d get to when I first started this sport,” added Dustin.

It wasn’t long ago that hey were introduced to the sport..

“A friend of ours was getting married,” said Dustin, “and we were throwing from like 20 feet away and throwing it some round logs. We sort of did some research on the internet and we found WATL (World Axe Throwing League) and so we just kind of got involved with that and then we met these people here in Jackson, the owners here, and that they’re great people and we we just been here since. It’s been part of our life now really.”

Given their high rankings on the WATL Leaderboards, it’s fair to call Dustin and Leslie professionals.

That’s from years and years of practice, and a bit of obsession.

“I would say that I give up a lot of sleep to practice, especially at night because I need to practice.” said Leslie. “There’s some people who are very natural at it and I kind of hate them,” she added with a chuckle.

“It gets really addicting,” said Dustin.

Just like it did for the Wellmans, all it takes is the drive to try something new.

Said Dustin: “I mean, that first time you do it, you think it’s gonna be so hard but really, with a little bit of good coaching, anybody can do it.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.