8 wounded, 3 in critical condition, after Louisiana lounge shooting, police say

The shooting took place at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The shooting took place at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.(Gray News, file)
By Patrick Deaville and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray news) - Eight people were shot at a lounge on Broad Street overnight, authorities said.

Three people are in critical condition following the shooting at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

One person is in custody, Fondel said. Police are investigating whether there were other shooters, KPLC reported.

Police were called to the shooting at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Fondel said.

An ambulance took one victim to the hospital, while the rest were taken by officers and other people to the hospital.

Two victims have been treated and released, and three are in stable condition, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

