$7.6M to provide employment and training services for released inmates and Michigan employees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has been awarded a $7.6 million federal grant that will provide employment and training services to support inmates nearing release and Michigan employers.

The $7.6 million competitive Joint First Step Act Grant was awarded to LEO by the U.S. Departments of Labor and Justice.

LEO’s Office of Employment and Training will put in place the Michigan Citizen Reentry Initiative (MiCRI) which will expand in-reach services, including individual needs evaluations, soft skills training, workplace skills development, job search skills, and employment retention strategies to hundreds of inmates at the Milan Federal Correctional institution who are nearing release from prison.

MiCRI will ensure that those individuals continue to receive employment, training, and supportive services when they move to residential reentry centers in other parts of Michigan.

“The Michigan Citizen Reentry Initiative will help Michiganders find opportunity so they can support themselves, their families, and local small businesses,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “MiCRI’s approach will help reduce recidivism by providing meaningful, individualized support to Michiganders as they reenter the workforce, and it will help employers fill critical job openings across the state to ensure we can continue growing our economy. These grants will make a real difference in people’s lives, and I will work with anyone to empower every Michigander to pursue their potential.”

The MiCRI will provide pre-release education, career guidance, social support, and employment assistance to those who are incarcerated. It will also provide needed support post-release.

Using an employer-led approach, returning citizens will be provided training for in-demand skills and paired with employers willing to work with at-risk individuals through direct employment or Registered Apprenticeship programs.

MiCRI will later establish a statewide network that would allow returning citizens to access a variety of employment and training supports through the Michigan Works! network.

“These employment and training supports, including the post-release assistance, are designed to make a significant difference in the lives of returning citizens,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “We are focused on educating Michiganders and growing the middle class by removing barriers to employment – and MiCRI ensures that our efforts are inclusive of all residents.”

