Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A hotel in Ann Arbor has been designated unsafe after the body of a worker was found Monday.

According to authorities, the Ann Arbor Fire Department was dispatched to the Victory Inn on Washtenaw Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. on reports of a carbon monoxide incident. Officials said fire crews found the body of a maintenance worker in a boiler room with carbon monoxide levels in excess of 500 parts per million.

DTE Energy shut the gas off to the boiler and firefighters worked to ventilate the building.

The city has designated the building as “unsafe until repairs can be made.”

Authorities said hotel management is working to relocate guests.

The incident is under investigation by the Ann Arbor Police Department and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

More information on carbon monoxide poisoning can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.

