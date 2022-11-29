What the Tech: Google’s top holiday gift searches

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tech gadgets and electronics are some of the hottest gifts this holiday season and people are searching for literally thousands of gadgets.

So how do you truly know what’s hot this year?

There’s no shortage of top gift idea lists on the internet, but to get a true picture of what’s hot is by looking at what gifts people are searching for - or ‘Googling.’ Google has released a Hot Holiday 100 list of trending searches.

Google says interest in over-the-ear headphones maxes out in December. So headsets like the Bose QuietComfort and Soundcore’s Q series of Bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones are on a lot of wish lists this year.

Searches for hydroponic garden sets like the AeroGarden spiked 350% this year. Searches for e-bikes hit an all-time high in July and Google searches for smart glasses haven’t been this trending since the Google Glass a decade ago.

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM toys, like the Boolean Box that teaches girls how to build a computer and games peak in December. Virtual reality (VR) headsets like the Oculus have surged. Other popular tech searches are for turntables or record players, Bluetooth speakers, gaming laptops, and gaming chairs.

Digital picture frames like the Nixplay frames allow users to send photos from their phone to the frame from anywhere. Those searches are up 650% which makes them a great gift for parents and grandparents who live far away.

But remember: if these are what people are Googling the most, they might also be in short supply by the time we get to Christmas.

Among non-tech gift ideas, Google says searches for rice cookers, paper clip necklaces, and lamps shaped like mushrooms have all seen a surge of searches recently.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.