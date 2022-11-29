USA Downs Iran

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper late in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran. Pulisic sprawled on the field and was replaced at the start of the second half. The U.S. Soccer Federation said after the game the American star was taken to the hospital for an abdominal scan. The Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. Iran has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.

