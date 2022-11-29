Studio 10 Tidbit: Giving Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Giving Tuesday!

#GivingTuesday is only becoming more popular and impactful each year as social media spreads the word.

Giving Tuesday Revenue in the United States Reached Record Highs in 2021, with 2.7 billion dollars being donated by 35 million people.

You can learn how to give to local charities on wilx.com.

