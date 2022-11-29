State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming, in need of assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Education has identified more than a dozen schools in Lansing as underperforming and in need of “concentrated support” from the state.

According to the Department of Education, schools in 54 Michigan school districts have been identified as scoring in the bottom 5% of the state’s accountability system or having a four-year graduation rate of 67% or less. The 54 districts will be entered into partnerships with the Department of Education and intermediate school districts to receive concentrated support to develop 18- and 36-month benchmarks.

The following Lansing Public School District schools have been identified for support and improvement:

Attwood New Tech Magnet School

Capital Area K-12 Online

Eastern High School

Everett High School

Forrest G. Averill School

Gardner International School

Gier Park Elementary School

J.W. Sexton High School

Lyons Elementary School

Mt Hope Elementary School

North Elementary School

Reo Elementary School

Wexford Montessori Magnet School

Other Mid-Michigan schools on the list included John R. Lewis Elementary in the Jackson Public Schools district and FlexTech High School in the Livingston ESA school district.

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said many of the education problems stem from the COVID pandemic.

“What we’re experiencing is the consequence of underfunding Michigan public school students, educators, and education for many years, the resultant teacher shortage and a once-in-a-century pandemic. Unfinished learning during the pandemic has resulted in generally lower, average student scores on the state’s M-STEP assessments, locally administered benchmark assessments, and national NAEP assessments,” Rice said. “We are committed to providing help and support to schools that have struggled the most over the past two years.”

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“Since I arrived in Lansing 16 months ago, I was struck by the great people working for the school district. All staff members I met wanted to do right by students. However, the Lansing School District had antiquated systems and structures, a lack of district-wide focus, and a history of low performance. Today, we acknowledge what the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) has stated, that for far too long, the Lansing School District has underserved our children. We have already taken significant steps to ameliorating the areas of concern: we have hired more teachers, we have increased Pre-K enrollment, we have created an alternative education school, we have increased Career and Technical Education programs, we passed a bond to build new schools, we have created the Department of Instruction to focus on improving instruction in the classrooms to name just a handful of positive changes. But we must do more. We welcome this partnership with MDE so that together the school district and MDE can better serve our students and our community.”

The Lansing School District will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss strategies regarding the 2021-22 School Accountability Reports. News 10 will stream the press conference live at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

