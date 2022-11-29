State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming, in need of assistance
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Education has identified more than a dozen schools in Lansing as underperforming and in need of “concentrated support” from the state.
According to the Department of Education, schools in 54 Michigan school districts have been identified as scoring in the bottom 5% of the state’s accountability system or having a four-year graduation rate of 67% or less. The 54 districts will be entered into partnerships with the Department of Education and intermediate school districts to receive concentrated support to develop 18- and 36-month benchmarks.
The following Lansing Public School District schools have been identified for support and improvement:
- Attwood New Tech Magnet School
- Capital Area K-12 Online
- Eastern High School
- Everett High School
- Forrest G. Averill School
- Gardner International School
- Gier Park Elementary School
- J.W. Sexton High School
- Lyons Elementary School
- Mt Hope Elementary School
- North Elementary School
- Reo Elementary School
- Wexford Montessori Magnet School
Other Mid-Michigan schools on the list included John R. Lewis Elementary in the Jackson Public Schools district and FlexTech High School in the Livingston ESA school district.
State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said many of the education problems stem from the COVID pandemic.
“What we’re experiencing is the consequence of underfunding Michigan public school students, educators, and education for many years, the resultant teacher shortage and a once-in-a-century pandemic. Unfinished learning during the pandemic has resulted in generally lower, average student scores on the state’s M-STEP assessments, locally administered benchmark assessments, and national NAEP assessments,” Rice said. “We are committed to providing help and support to schools that have struggled the most over the past two years.”
Superintendent Ben Shuldiner released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
The Lansing School District will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss strategies regarding the 2021-22 School Accountability Reports. News 10 will stream the press conference live at 11 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.
