Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information after dog found with throat wound

SHIAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff is asking the public for help after a dog was found with a severe throat wound.

Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said a German Shepherd breed-like dog was found at the corner of Newburg Road and Scribner Road in Shiawassee Township with a severe wound to the throat area. Veterinarians say the wound is likely from an ingrown collar and say the dog is at least one year old.

The Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was seen in the area the dog was found. The owner of that vehicle, described as a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with a broken passenger headlight and damaged fender on the passenger side, is being sought for questioning. They are also seeking anyone with information on the ownership of the dog.

Photos of the dog and the vehicle sought for questioning can be found on the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The photo of the dog’s wound is unedited and may be disturbing to some, and therefore News 10 has opted not to post the photo on this story.

The dog is being cared for by a foster family and is receiving treatment for the injuries that will require surgery. The Shiawassee Humane Society is requesting donations to cover the cost of care for the dog. More information on the Shiawassee Humane Society can be found HERE.

If you have any information on the dog, the vehicle in question, or the ownership of the dog, contact Shiawassee County Animal Control at (989) 743-2406.

Last week, a dog was found in Ingham County that had its throat slit but is expected to make a full recovery.

More: Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat

The discovery of the wounded dog in Shiawassee County comes as crimes against animals are on the rise in Mid-Michigan.

In Michigan, it is a felony to intentionally kill or torture an animal or to commit an act knowing or having reason to know the act will cause an animal to be killed or tortured. Penalties for torturing or killing an animal can vary in severity in Michigan and can be impacted by many factors, including if the animal is a pet or a companion animal. Someone convicted of animal cruelty as a form of domestic violence can face up to 10 years in prison.

Related: ‘Very violent crimes’ against animals in Mid-Michigan on the rise

News 10 has reached out to both the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and the Shiawassee County Humane Society for more information on the dog. We will update this story with more as soon as we hear back from either organization.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.