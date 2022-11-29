Revive Hydration Therapy Offers Mobile Services

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Hydration IV Therapy is becoming increasingly popular around the country and now mid Michigan residents can take part in this new form of therapy that boosts your energy and immune system.

Beth Douglas, a paramedic of seven years, founded Revive IV Hydration and Wellness. Her business is mobile meaning she can visit you at home or even at work where you can receive a dose of hydration. Revive offers a range of hydration blends that are vitamin infused. You can watch the video above to see how our host Nicole Buchmann felt while receiving the Myer’s cocktail!

For more information, visit https://revive-iv-hydration.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

revive
Studio 10 Presents: Bringing Health to You by Revive
Studio 10 Presents: Lansing Fire Department gives ways to prevent kitchen fires this Thanksgiving
Celebrate the holidays at Bliss
Bliss celebrates the community in upcoming holiday gala
Refresh IV Bar
Feel refreshed with hydration IV therapy at Refresh IV Bar