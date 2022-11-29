Revive Hydration Therapy Offers Mobile Services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Hydration IV Therapy is becoming increasingly popular around the country and now mid Michigan residents can take part in this new form of therapy that boosts your energy and immune system.

Beth Douglas, a paramedic of seven years, founded Revive IV Hydration and Wellness. Her business is mobile meaning she can visit you at home or even at work where you can receive a dose of hydration. Revive offers a range of hydration blends that are vitamin infused. You can watch the video above to see how our host Nicole Buchmann felt while receiving the Myer’s cocktail!

For more information, visit https://revive-iv-hydration.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.