President Biden to visit Bay City, expected to discuss the manufacturing boom and more

BAY CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Congressman Dan Kildee will host President Joe Biden in Bay City on Tuesday. During his visit, Biden is expected to talk about how his administration has created manufacturing jobs through the CHIPS and Science Act and how he is focused on rebuilding the nation’s economy

President Biden will be giving remarks at SK siltron, which is a manufacturing plant that focuses on creating semiconductors for cars here in the U.S.

Since the CHIPS and Science Act was passed in congress, SK siltron announced new plans for a new $300 million investment in Bay County and creating up to 150 jobs.

Companies are responding to President Biden's investments in the industries of the future. (White House Official)

In July, President Biden met virtually with SK Group Chairman Tony Chey, who announced that SK Group plans to invest over $50 billion in the U.S. in industries such as electric vehicle batteries, biotechnology, and semiconductors. These investments are projected to create 16,000 new U.S. jobs.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Congressman Kildee will also be giving remarks on Tuesday.

