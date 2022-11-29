Now Desk: Warmer Tuesday, MSU fined, and Biden in Bay City
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk for a warmer Tuesday - but will the warmth stick around?
- Warmer Tuesday. . . Colder Wednesday
- Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated
- President Biden to visit Bay City, expected to discuss the manufacturing boom and more
- Ingham County Health Department to provide free and confidential HIV testing
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 29, 2022
- Average High: 41º Average Low 28º
- Lansing Record High: 65° 1864
- Lansing Record Low: 0° 1867
- Jackson Record High: 65º 1998
- Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958
