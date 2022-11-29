Now Desk: Rain, wind, and snow in next 24 hours

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk to let us know how long we have until the rain, wind, and snow. Plus we talk about some of the top trending headlines for Tuesday.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 29, 2022

  • Average High: 41º Average Low 28º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1864
  • Lansing Record Low: 0° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1998
  • Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.


Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

Michigan State Police gives tips on how to avoid being a victim of ‘Porch Pirates’
Meridian Township Police Department
Meridian Police recognized by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission
Jackson National Life Insurance awards over $200K in grants to Lansing non-profits
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office and Shiawassee Humane Society are seeking information...
Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information after dog found with throat wound