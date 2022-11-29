Now Desk: Rain, wind, and snow in next 24 hours
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk to let us know how long we have until the rain, wind, and snow. Plus we talk about some of the top trending headlines for Tuesday.
- Rain, Wind and Snow Next 24 Hours
- Oxford school shooting trial delayed by appeal by parents
- Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information after dog found with throat wound
- Michigan State Police gives tips on how to avoid being a victim of ‘Porch Pirates’
- Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
- Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50 million suit
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 29, 2022
- Average High: 41º Average Low 28º
- Lansing Record High: 65° 1864
- Lansing Record Low: 0° 1867
- Jackson Record High: 65º 1998
- Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958
