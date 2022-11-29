News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Lumen Christi’s 10th State Title win

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we return to Ford Field on Saturday’s Division 7 State Title game between Jackson Lumen Christi and Traverse City St. Francis.

It was the 10th State Title win for Lumen Christi under coach Herb Brogan.

