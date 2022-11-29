Newly appointed US District Attorney Mark Totten to focus on violent crime, drugs

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Newly-appointed U.S. District Attorney Mark Totten said he’s focused on addressing the increase in mass shootings and the opioid epidemic impacting Michigan communities.

Totten was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan in May.

”I have the responsibility to help protect people,” Totten said. “To use the really powerful tools of federal law on behalf of the public to protect them from crime, violent crime, to protect them from the trafficking of drugs. To use some of our civil laws that protect people’s civil rights that prevent discrimination, sexual harassment, those types of threats that people really do experience in our region”

He said his office will also be focused on protecting communities against scams and upholding the nation’s Civil Rights Laws.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Totten was born and raised in Kalamazoo and is a Michigan State University graduate.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

Lansing man competes in Paralympics
Lansing man competes in Paralympic Games
Newly appointed US District Attorney Mark Totten to focus on violent crime, drugs
Newly appointed US District Attorney Mark Totten to focus on violent crime, drugs
How a rail strike could impact Michigan
How a rail strike could impact Michigan
Lansing man competes in Paralympics
Lansing man competes in Paralympic Games