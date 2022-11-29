Newly appointed US District Attorney Mark Totten to focus on violent crime, drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Newly-appointed U.S. District Attorney Mark Totten said he’s focused on addressing the increase in mass shootings and the opioid epidemic impacting Michigan communities.

Totten was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan in May.

”I have the responsibility to help protect people,” Totten said. “To use the really powerful tools of federal law on behalf of the public to protect them from crime, violent crime, to protect them from the trafficking of drugs. To use some of our civil laws that protect people’s civil rights that prevent discrimination, sexual harassment, those types of threats that people really do experience in our region”

He said his office will also be focused on protecting communities against scams and upholding the nation’s Civil Rights Laws.

Totten was born and raised in Kalamazoo and is a Michigan State University graduate.

