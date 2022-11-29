In My View: Spartans will have no trouble winning

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball has survived the early tough November schedule, and as I see it the Spartans will have no trouble winning through the end of the calendar year, six more games to January.

Two are Big Ten games against Northwestern and Penn State, should be wins right? The final Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Notre Dame Wednesday looks like an easy Spartan win. Even with injuries, I don’t see things getting that much tougher until January and I’ll guess regardless of the roster size through December MSU will have an 11-2 record as the calendar year ends.

