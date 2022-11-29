MSU’s Stone Enters Transfer Portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman place kicker Jack Stone has entered his name in the transfer portal. Stone kicked a 51 yard field goal on the final play of the first half of this past Saturday’s 35-16 loss at Penn State. Stone, from Texas, made two out of four field goal tries on the season. He also handled most of MSU’s kick off duties. Also Tuesday, tight end Daniel Barker announced he is entering the NFL draft.

