Michigan State Spartan Khary Crump arraigned in Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl

Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University player Khary Crump appeared in court virtually Tuesday.

He was charged with one count of felony assault in connection with the tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium after the Spartans were defeated by the Wolverines in October.

In addition to the felony charge, Crump has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season.

The magistrate ordered him to not have contact with Spartan Football teammate Jacoby Windmon.

Crump is expected to return to court Dec. 8.

