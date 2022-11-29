Michigan State Police gives tips on how to avoid being a victim of ‘Porch Pirates’

(ky3)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the holidays, the Michigan State Police (MSP) gives tips on how to protect your packages from being stolen.

Related: What the Tech: Holiday mail thefts

More people are choosing to do their holiday shopping online. Unfortunately, it is quite common for people to seize the opportunity when they notice a package left on a porch or doorstep. These people are often referred to as “porch pirates.”

MSP suggests that you can avoid being a victim of ‘porch pirates’ by doing the following:

  • Track your package
  • Install a doorbell camera or porch security camera
  • Consider a lockbox
  • Ask a neighbor to get your packages
  • Request to have packages delivered elsewhere

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

Meridian Township Police Department
Meridian Police recognized by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission
Jackson National Life Insurance awards over $200K in grants to Lansing non-profits
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office and Shiawassee Humane Society are seeking information...
Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information after dog found with throat wound
Stuff the Bus
JCI Lansing returns with its annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ after 2-year hiatus