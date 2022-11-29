Michigan State Police gives tips on how to avoid being a victim of ‘Porch Pirates’
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the holidays, the Michigan State Police (MSP) gives tips on how to protect your packages from being stolen.
Related: What the Tech: Holiday mail thefts
More people are choosing to do their holiday shopping online. Unfortunately, it is quite common for people to seize the opportunity when they notice a package left on a porch or doorstep. These people are often referred to as “porch pirates.”
MSP suggests that you can avoid being a victim of ‘porch pirates’ by doing the following:
- Track your package
- Install a doorbell camera or porch security camera
- Consider a lockbox
- Ask a neighbor to get your packages
- Request to have packages delivered elsewhere
Read next:
- Missing mother from Tennessee found dead inside car trunk in Detroit suburb
- Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information after dog found with throat wound
- Oxford school shooting trial delayed by appeal by parents
- Charlotte nurse receives award after comforting an autistic child
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.