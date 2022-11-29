Michigan State Police gives tips on how to avoid being a victim of ‘Porch Pirates’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the holidays, the Michigan State Police (MSP) gives tips on how to protect your packages from being stolen.

More people are choosing to do their holiday shopping online. Unfortunately, it is quite common for people to seize the opportunity when they notice a package left on a porch or doorstep. These people are often referred to as “porch pirates.”

MSP suggests that you can avoid being a victim of ‘porch pirates’ by doing the following:

Track your package

Install a doorbell camera or porch security camera

Consider a lockbox

Ask a neighbor to get your packages

Request to have packages delivered elsewhere

