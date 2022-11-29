Meridian Township police seeks 2 in retail fraud investigation

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people.

According to authorities, they are wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-5011).

