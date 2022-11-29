Meridian Police recognized by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department (MTPD) became one of the first police agencies in Michigan to be recognized by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) as a fully accredited agency.

A team of MLEAC assessors will arrive on Thursday, Dec. 8 to examine all aspects of the Meridian Township Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services Chief Ken Plaga announced on Tuesday.

“Assessors will spend time viewing our files electronically before visiting our department. They will spend two days (December 8-9) on site at our department, verifying MTPD meets every Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commision best practice standards”, said Chief Ken Plaga. MTPD has undertaken this voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Chief Plaga said.

Employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the Assessment Team. The public may call 517-853-4888 or 517-853-4804 on Friday, Dec. 9 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Email comments can be sent to Sgt. Heather Bromley at mcdonalh@umich.edu.

Telephone comments are limited to five (5) minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards. A copy of the standards can be viewed by visiting their website here.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Meridian Township Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program manager at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org or write the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.

The Meridian Township Police Department must comply with 105 standards to achieve accredited status.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” said Chief Plaga.

The Accreditation Program Manager for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police is Ret. Chief Neal Rossow. “The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Michigan law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status,” said Neal Rossow.

