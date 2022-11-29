JCI Lansing returns with its annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ after 2-year hiatus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a two-year hiatus, members of JCI Lansing plan to stuff a CATA bus full of new basic clothing items, personal hygiene essentials, and school supplies with support from the greater Lansing community.

The event provides local shoppers with the opportunity to help organizations and businesses in need by stuffing a bus.

“Stuff the Bus is a wonderful program, and we are excited to be able to bring it back this year following the pandemic,” said Kristin Rhine, project co-chair of this year’s event. “This year we chose to partner with Gardner International and we are excited to be able to help both students and teachers in need.”

Accepted donations will also help Gardner International Magnet School.

“Stuff the Bus is a phenomenal opportunity for our community to come together and show support for organizations that are working hard to help those in Lansing thrive, said Leah Dryer, project chair of the event. “I’m excited to partner with Gardner International this year, as COVID has been tough on everyone, but it has been especially hard on schools and teachers. Teachers often must buy supplies for their students out of their own pockets. We hope this event can help lighten that burden a little while also spreading some holiday cheer.”

‘Stuff the Bus’ will take place Saturday, Dec. 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastwood Towne Center Walmart located at 3225 Centre Blvd, in Lansing.

Learn more about ‘Stuff the Bus’ by finding JCI Lansing on Facebook, or by visiting www.JCILansing.org.

