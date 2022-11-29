Jackson National Life Insurance awards over $200K in grants to Lansing non-profits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Announced on Tuesday, the Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson) has awarded more than $560,000 to non-profits in Lansing, Nashville, and Chicago.

A part of Jackson’s biannual grant program, it brings the company’s total grant contributions for 2022 to $1,167,000. The grants will be used to provide resources for small businesses and help alleviate hunger and homelessness in economically challenged communities.

One of Lansing’s grant recipients, the Allen Neighborhood Center provides the community with resources to improve their health and well-being, expand their capacity to seize job and entrepreneurial opportunities, create a strong sense of place, belonging and community pride, and build a safe and sustainable neighborhood.

“Jackson is thrilled to award Allen Neighborhood Center with a grant that will have a meaningful impact on Lansing small businesses,” said Danielle Robinson, assistant vice president, corporate philanthropy, Jackson. “Jackson is dedicated to enriching the communities where our associates live and work by supporting programs that create economic opportunities and Allen Neighborhood Center is a clear example of an organization built on fulfilling that mission through their support of entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

Nonprofit organizations in the Lansing area interested in applying for a grant from Jackson can submit an application by visiting their website here.

