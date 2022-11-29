Jackson National Life Insurance awards over $200K in grants to Lansing non-profits

(MGN)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Announced on Tuesday, the Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson) has awarded more than $560,000 to non-profits in Lansing, Nashville, and Chicago.

A part of Jackson’s biannual grant program, it brings the company’s total grant contributions for 2022 to $1,167,000. The grants will be used to provide resources for small businesses and help alleviate hunger and homelessness in economically challenged communities.

One of Lansing’s grant recipients, the Allen Neighborhood Center provides the community with resources to improve their health and well-being, expand their capacity to seize job and entrepreneurial opportunities, create a strong sense of place, belonging and community pride, and build a safe and sustainable neighborhood.

“Jackson is thrilled to award Allen Neighborhood Center with a grant that will have a meaningful impact on Lansing small businesses,” said Danielle Robinson, assistant vice president, corporate philanthropy, Jackson. “Jackson is dedicated to enriching the communities where our associates live and work by supporting programs that create economic opportunities and Allen Neighborhood Center is a clear example of an organization built on fulfilling that mission through their support of entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

Nonprofit organizations in the Lansing area interested in applying for a grant from Jackson can submit an application by visiting their website here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel

Latest News

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office and Shiawassee Humane Society are seeking information...
Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information after dog found with throat wound
Stuff the Bus
JCI Lansing returns with its annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ after 2-year hiatus
From left, Jennifer Crumbley, attorney Shannon Smith, attorney Mariell Lehman, and James...
Oxford school shooting trial delayed by appeal by parents
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk for a warmer Tuesday - but...
Now Desk: Warmer Tuesday, MSU fined, and Biden in Bay City