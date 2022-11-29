Ingham County Health Department to provide free and confidential HIV testing

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In observance of World AIDS Day on Thursday, the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) is providing free and confidential HIV testing.

There are 9,966,555 people living in Michigan and 17,348 of them are living with HIV according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Those who test on Thursday with (ICHD) can find out their results within 20 minutes of testing and will also receive a free Meijer Gift Card for testing.

Testing will take place on Thursday, Dec.1 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Forest Community Health Center. Located at 2316 South Cedar Street, Lansing.

Walk-ins only.

