Harbaugh Named Coach of the Year

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Tuesday was named Big Ten coach of the year. The all conference defensive teams were announced Tuesday and Mike Morris was named player of the year and Mazi Smith was named first team. Michigan’s 12-0 record is its best mark since 1997 and if the Wolverines win over Purdue in Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game it would mark the first time in school history Michigan would hold a 13-0 record.

