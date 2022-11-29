Harbaugh named Big Ten Coach of the Year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has won the Hayes-Schembnechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote) and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote) for the 2022 season.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 12-0 season, including landmark wins over rivals Michigan State 29-7 and Ohio State 45-23. It was Harbaugh’s first season beating both rivals.

The awards were announced Tuesday with Michigan taking home a total of three honors.

Senior Mike Morris took the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year award and Jake Moody was named the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year.

Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year. MSU’s Mel Tucker took the Coach of the Year honor in 2021.

Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Jim Harbaugh 〽️ pic.twitter.com/S5q1RsVDGy — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 29, 2022

In the first five years of the award now known as the Dave McClain / Hayes–Schembechler Coach of the Year Award, Michigan’s Bo Schembechler and Ohio State’s Woody Hayes won four times, two each.

See the full list of individual award winners and members of the 2022 All-Big Ten Football Team below:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.