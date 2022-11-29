Governor Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor victims of the Oxford shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds across Michigan on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to honor the victims of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County one year ago.

The State of Michigan will also join a moment of silence on Wednesday at 12:51 p.m. to honor the students.

“It’s been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever,” said Governor Whitmer. “One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe.”

“My family, and the entire state of Michigan, was shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy in Oxford last November,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “As we mark one year since that terrible day, let us reaffirm our commitment to healing and supporting the Oxford Community. On behalf of the state of Michigan, Governor Whitmer and I send our love to the families of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin. We must honor their memory by doing everything that we can to keep all Michiganders safe from harm and supported in every community.”

