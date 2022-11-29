Governor Whitmer to attend Heritage Hall Dedication Ceremony in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join the Michigan State Capitol Commission on Tuesday for a dedication ceremony for Heritage Hall, the State Capitol’s Visitor Center, and a space for Michiganders to interact with and participate in state government.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Whitmer will join President Joe Biden, legislators, and community partners in Bay City, to highlight the $300 million semiconductor CHIP manufacturing facility, creating 150 new jobs.

This significant investment by SK Siltron builds off Governor Whitmer’s work to attract businesses in the semiconductor industry following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act. Michigan was chosen for the project over sites in Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Related: Biden to visit Michigan computer chip factory, push agenda

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.