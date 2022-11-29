Governor Whitmer to attend Heritage Hall Dedication Ceremony in Lansing

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join the Michigan State Capitol Commission on Tuesday for a dedication ceremony for Heritage Hall, the State Capitol’s Visitor Center, and a space for Michiganders to interact with and participate in state government.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Whitmer will join President Joe Biden, legislators, and community partners in Bay City, to highlight the $300 million semiconductor CHIP manufacturing facility, creating 150 new jobs.

This significant investment by SK Siltron builds off Governor Whitmer’s work to attract businesses in the semiconductor industry following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act. Michigan was chosen for the project over sites in Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

