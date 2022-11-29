GivingTuesday: A big day for Mid-Michigan nonprofits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GivingTuesday is a big day for nonprofits and an even bigger day for the people they help.

Related: Experts warn consumers of GivingTuesday scams

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is building a better future one home at a time.

“Right now, there is a housing crisis,” said Carmen Hall, with Habitat for Humanity.

They help with affordable home ownership and repairs. Jackson National is matching their monetary donations this GivingTuesday.

“Dollar for dollar. If you give $50, Jackson’s gonna give $50. Now it’s $100. We’re stretching that dollar,” said Hall.

However, it takes more than money to build a house. For nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity, donating your time can be just as helpful.

Hall said, “We use volunteers to really help us keep labor costs down.”

The Greater Lansing Foodbank needs volunteers too. Its pantries have seen a significant increase in the number of people needing food assistance. Across the Greater Lansing Area, there’s been about a 50% increase in those needing food assistance over the past few months. One specific food pantry has had its patrons double over the past year. The foodbank can purchase at a wholesale price, so donating money allows them to stretch their impact.

Michelle Lantz, CEO of the Greater Lansing Foodbank said, “If you have even a little bit extra that you can give back to people, it’s the right time to do that.”

Donations can be made year-round to all local nonprofits. Although for some children, their holiday depends on giving.

“Operation good cheer is for children from 0 to age 21,” said Sherry Brackenwagen, with Child and Family Charities.

Child and Family Charities flies Christmas presents to foster children across Michigan through Operation Good cheer.

“A lot of the foster care children, it’s a Christmas they might not have had otherwise,” said Brackenwagen.

It’s not just the holiday season, they help children in crisis year-round. No matter what you can give, they say you’ll be giving the gift of joy.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.