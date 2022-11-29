Funds for eligible employers to help train employees are now available
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW) announced that applications for the Going PRO Talent Fund awards are open now! The Talent Fund awards eligible employers funds to help them train their current and new employees.
This year, employers will be able to apply for a share of approximately $50 million in competitive awards to help train their workforce said the CAMW website.
Formerly the Skilled Trades Training Funds, ensures Michigan’s employers have the talent they need to compete and grow, and ensures individuals have the skills they need for in-demand jobs.
All funds are awarded to employers through Michigan Works! Agencies network (MWAs).
The Going PRO Talent Fund awards are open until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12. Those interested can apply by contacting Teri Sand, Business Services Team Leader, at tsand@camw.net or 517-492-5516.
Read next:
- Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
- Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated
- Michigan sees rise in freeway collisions
- Grass Lake teen shines on ‘The Voice’
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.