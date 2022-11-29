Funds for eligible employers to help train employees are now available

(PRNewswire)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW) announced that applications for the Going PRO Talent Fund awards are open now! The Talent Fund awards eligible employers funds to help them train their current and new employees.

This year, employers will be able to apply for a share of approximately $50 million in competitive awards to help train their workforce said the CAMW website.

Formerly the Skilled Trades Training Funds, ensures Michigan’s employers have the talent they need to compete and grow, and ensures individuals have the skills they need for in-demand jobs.

All funds are awarded to employers through Michigan Works! Agencies network (MWAs).

The Going PRO Talent Fund awards are open until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12. Those interested can apply by contacting Teri Sand, Business Services Team Leader, at tsand@camw.net or 517-492-5516.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated

Latest News

An organization in The Fort is joining the fight against aids by providing resources, free...
Ingham County Health Department to provide free and confidential HIV testing
Governor Whitmer to attend Heritage Hall Dedication Ceremony in Lansing
President Biden to visit Bay City, expected to discuss the manufacturing boom and more
Gusty Winds This Afternoon Through Wednesday