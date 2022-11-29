Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear

McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.
McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.(CNN/Vain Fashion Group)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?

Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland.

The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with a little more flash and style.

Officials say this was a way to recycle the old clothes and have a little fun.

The new workwear will be raffled off to Finnish McDonald’s staffers.

A representative for Vain said McDonald’s crew members won’t actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden hosts congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint
Jackson National Life Insurance awards over $200K in grants to Lansing non-profits
Eleni Kassa, 31, was a dedicated mother, family members said.
Missing mother from Tennessee found dead inside car trunk in Detroit suburb
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office and Shiawassee Humane Society are seeking information...
Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information after dog found with throat wound
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
US consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month