Experts warn consumers of GivingTuesday scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A global movement of generosity has people around the world donating to their favorite nonprofit organizations.

GivingTuesday is one day that encourages people to give back.

“And for local nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity Capital Region, it’s the opportunity where donors really kind of flex their generosity muscles and it’s a way to make a huge impact on one day,” said Habitat for Humanity Director of Philanthropy, Carmen Hall.

Because others may have a different motive in mind, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for GivingTuesday charity scams.

“Don’t fall for that pressure to give right there on the spot. Take your time now and figure out who you want to give to and then give that support directly to that organization – not to that company or people that call you on the phone. That way you know the money actually goes where you want,” said Troy Baker at the Better Business Bureau Educational Foundation.

With 55 families waiting for services right now, Habitat for Humanity said donations on GivingTuesday helps build homes.

“With GivingTuesday funds, we create affordable homeownership opportunities – we help people purchase a home with an affordable mortgage. We do critical home repairs and we also build accessibility ramps,” said Hall.

The BBB said reviewing an organization’s website or giving them a call are best practices to ensure you’re not donating to a fake charity.

“Learn about what they do, how that money is used, and be very comfortable with your giving. You can go to our website BBB.org or to our partner site GIVE.org for our Wise Giving Alliance and learn about a charity and how they meet best practices in a lot of ways,” said Baker.

If an organization is asking for donations in cash or by gift card, that might be a sign it’s not a legitimate charity. The best option is paying with a credit card, not a debit card.

