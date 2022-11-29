Ex Tiger Candelario Signs With Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) - Infielder Jeimer Candelario has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals to give them someone to compete for the starting job at third base. The 29-year-old Candelario is a switch-hitter who is coming off a down year for the Detroit Tigers. He hit just .217 with a .272 on-base percentage in 2022. In 2021, Candelario tied for the major league lead with 42 doubles and batted .271 with a .351 on-base percentage, 16 homers and a career-best 67 RBIs. He was with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and the start of 2017, then was traded to Detroit during the 2017 season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.