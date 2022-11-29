Eaton Rapids gear up for Hometown Family Christmas and parade

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Eaton Rapids will be hosting Hometown Family Christmas.

The event will have a parade, tree lighting, and pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. starting at the corner of Main St. and State St. and wrapping up at Knight St. Followed by the tree lighting on Hamlin Square and photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

